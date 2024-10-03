Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVE. StockNews.com cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

