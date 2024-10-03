Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,175,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $668,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NOV by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,138,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $230,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NOV by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after buying an additional 5,456,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $119,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

