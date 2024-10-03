Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 497,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 100,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,352,000 after buying an additional 1,554,020 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $990,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth $617,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

