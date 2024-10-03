Rogers Communications Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

