Rogers Communications Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion.
Get Our Latest Report on Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.