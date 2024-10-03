Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,067 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,444,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $156.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

