Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $105,370,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,700,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,390,000 after buying an additional 217,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,621,000 after buying an additional 203,543 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,609,000 after buying an additional 87,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.00.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $307.19 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.36 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,754,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,021 shares of company stock worth $6,534,617. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

