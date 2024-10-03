Xponance Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,003 Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRMW. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth $66,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at $151,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Primo Water stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

