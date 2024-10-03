Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grab were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,587,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Grab by 116.3% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 35,042,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839,407 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $52,920,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Grab by 21,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,724,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,759,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $664.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

