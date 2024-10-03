Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 269,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $299.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $413.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.