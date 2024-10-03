Xponance Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,771,000 after buying an additional 92,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,533,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,254,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

ABCB opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.85.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

