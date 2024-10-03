Xponance Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,527,000 after buying an additional 1,675,410 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $32,361,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,779,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,212.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.80.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.89. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

