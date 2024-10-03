Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,185 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,619 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

