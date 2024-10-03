Xponance Inc. Buys 112 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $10,650,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,479,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $180.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.62 and a beta of 0.65. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $188.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

