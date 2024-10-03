Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,831 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,806,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.1% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,706,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,785,000 after purchasing an additional 236,324 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 62,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 122.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 641,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 352,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,433,930.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,433,930.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,823 shares of company stock worth $1,164,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 0.1 %

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

