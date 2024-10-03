Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 490,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

