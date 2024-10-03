Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock Holdings Raised by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1,308.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Concentrix worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,518,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,335,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $79,330.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $136,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.5 %

Concentrix stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

See Also

