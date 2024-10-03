Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRVN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $13,323,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 516.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 513,045 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,367,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $16.00.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

