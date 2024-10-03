QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 248.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.32% of QuinStreet worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 26.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $20.91.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

