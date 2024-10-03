Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 285,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter worth $4,192,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vicor by 178.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 115,966 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vicor by 114.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 159,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

