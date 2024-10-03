Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 409 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 395,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 1,317.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,214,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $1,727,430 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THRM stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

