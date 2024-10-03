Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Rapid7 worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 10.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

