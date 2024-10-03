Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,501 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.7 %

POWI stock opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Integrations

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.