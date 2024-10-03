Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth $3,697,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,133,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter worth $1,641,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $44.51.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

