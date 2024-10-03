Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,637 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,267,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,013 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,995 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,467,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,394,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,129,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.