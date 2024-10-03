Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 455.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 134.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 220.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total value of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $877,773.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,206,443.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $112.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.10. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.81 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

