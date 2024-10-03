Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 887.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $445.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $451.82.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CSL shares. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

