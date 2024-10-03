Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 201,291 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 37.9% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,805,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,055,000 after buying an additional 3,107,734 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 56.3% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 2.1 %

VOD stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VOD. UBS Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

