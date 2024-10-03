Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,325,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $12,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $7,170,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 190.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Down 1.6 %

Ameresco stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

Get Our Latest Report on AMRC

Ameresco Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.