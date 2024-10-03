Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 32,602 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 32,602 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of STAAR Surgical worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.22 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Arthur C. Butcher bought 1,315 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $49,956.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $159,861.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

