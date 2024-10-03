Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 67.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,528 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

WMS opened at $156.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

