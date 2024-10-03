Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 32,647 Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Ashland at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 45,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Ashland Price Performance

ASH stock opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.97%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

