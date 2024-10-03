Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after acquiring an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 136,281 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,598,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.6% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 527,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,722,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

