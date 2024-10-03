Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Holdings Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,334 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

