127,046 Shares in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,916 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after buying an additional 273,077 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $5,824,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 15.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 135,911 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Paragon 28 stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market cap of $492.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

