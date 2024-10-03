Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,151 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of Flushing Financial worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $403.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $60,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,880.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flushing Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FFIC

About Flushing Financial

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.