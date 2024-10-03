Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,752 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Genie Energy worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 11,831.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Genie Energy Price Performance

NYSE GNE opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.79 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.09. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,632.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $63,173.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

