Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184,887 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 490.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 605,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,498,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 154.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $6.89 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

Nevro Stock Performance

NYSE:NVRO opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $189.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

