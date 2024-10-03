Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 24,810 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,810 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 72,782 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after purchasing an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 73.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

TCBI stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Read More

