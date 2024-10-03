Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $884,000 Position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 0.4 %

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.