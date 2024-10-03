Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 77,848 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,848 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Acushnet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 51.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 310.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 587,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $37,501,401.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,522,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,940,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acushnet stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.85. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

