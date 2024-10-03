Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,305,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,523,000 after acquiring an additional 347,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

