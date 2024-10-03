Truist Financial Corp Has $55.72 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,273 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $55,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

AXP opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.76. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $272.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

