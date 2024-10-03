Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,894,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,478 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,538,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,653,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,185,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 63,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 884,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.