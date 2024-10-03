Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 44,229 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,229 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after buying an additional 506,094 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,392,000 after purchasing an additional 171,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,185,000 after buying an additional 161,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,275.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $640,275.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,009.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

