Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 659,189 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 659,189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Sealed Air worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,380,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,985 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,500,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after buying an additional 170,846 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,410,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sealed Air by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,475,000 after buying an additional 479,675 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE SEE opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

