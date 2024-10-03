Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687,970 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.08% of Elevation Oncology worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,988,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 285.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 2,850,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 55.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,602 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELEV shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Trading Up 2.6 %

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 41.10 and a quick ratio of 41.10. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.83.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

