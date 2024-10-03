Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,963,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $15,685,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 920,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,000.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $32.16 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.