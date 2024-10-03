Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,181 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,884,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 235,865 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 225,879 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRMR. Baird R W raised Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $401.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.99. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

