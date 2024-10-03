Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,403 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $50,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Halliburton by 146.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 842,355 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 105.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 186,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,864 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 319.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HAL opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

