Truist Financial Corp Sells 99,252 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $52,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.